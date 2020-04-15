MOVIES

Jacqueline Fernandez Opens Up on Seeing Therapist, Says 'I Rarely Share My Problems With People'

The actress spoke at length about her mental health and said that being around people makes getting through the tough times easier.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 15, 2020, 8:30 AM IST
Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez says that she may look chirpy and happy at all times but she also has her share of "low days."

Jacqueline revealed in a recent interview that she is seeking the help of a therapist to get through her bad days. The actress spoke at length about her mental health and said that being around people makes getting through the tough times easier.

"I think those (dull) days happen all the time. It is also because we are in an industry where everyday there is speculation or rumours, and then there is social media. You have access to so much information on what people think about you, say about you, it is on a public platform,” she told Pinkvilla in an interview.

“We have those days too. I don’t verbalise it but sometimes just having people around is nice. I might not tell them about my problems; I rarely do, except with my therapist. But at the same time, just having people around you makes you forget about these problems,” she said.

Jacqueline, who moved to Mumbai from her native Sri Lanka more than a decade ago to make a career in Bollywood, did not have people around for the longest time.

"I literally lived on my own, I have learned to deal with issues on my own. But now with people around, it is settling and peaceful for me,” she said.

Jacqueline will next be seen in a Netflix film, titled Mrs Serial Killer. Directed by Shirish Kunder, the film will see her go the extra mile to save her husband, who has been wrongly framed for serial murders.

