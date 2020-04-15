MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Jacqueline Fernandez Picks Outfits for Mrs Serial Killer Premiere with Help From Manoj Bajpayee

Jacqueline Fernandez Picks Outfits for Mrs Serial Killer Premiere with Help From Manoj Bajpayee

Mrs Serial Killer, starring Jacqueline Fernandez, is set to debut on Netflix on May 1, the streamer announced on Wednesday.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 15, 2020, 12:41 PM IST
Share this:

Jacqueline Fernandez shared a video of her choosing outfits for the digital premiere of her upcoming film Mrs Serial Killer, while on a video call with Manoj Bajpayee. The actress is seen trying out dresses, as she asks Manoj for advice.

The actor is a little taken aback considering there is nowhere to go in this lockdown period. But the actress says she is going to dress for the premiere of the film on May 1, and insists that Manoj wears a tuxedo.

"Can’t wait for you guys to watch this! ❤️❤️ Super thrilled about this one! Mrs. Serial Killer premieres May 1, only on Netflix 😘😘😘 P.S: Don’t forget the tuxedo @bajpayee.manoj," Jacqueline wrote.

Take a look at the fun exchange here:

Mrs Serial Killer is set to debut on Netflix on May 1, the streamer announced on Wednesday. The thriller, which stars Fernandez in the titular role, is directed by Shirish Kunder and produced by his filmmaker-wife Farah Khan.

The one-line synopsis of the movie reads: "When her husband is framed and imprisoned for serial murders, a doting wife must perform a murder exactly like the serial killer, to prove her husband innocent."

Manoj Bajpayee and Shirish Kunder earlier collaborated on 2016 short film, psychological thriller Kriti. Mrs Serial Killer also stars Uri: The Surgical Strike actor Mohit Raina.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    9,756

    +484*  

  • Total Confirmed

    11,439

    +624*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,305

    +116*  

  • Total DEATHS

    377

    +24*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 15 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,392,627

     

  • Total Confirmed

    2,004,819

    +6,959

  • Cured/Discharged

    485,018

     

  • Total DEATHS

    126,830

    +230
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres