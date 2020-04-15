Jacqueline Fernandez Picks Outfits for Mrs Serial Killer Premiere with Help From Manoj Bajpayee

Jacqueline Fernandez shared a video of her choosing outfits for the digital premiere of her upcoming film Mrs Serial Killer, while on a video call with Manoj Bajpayee. The actress is seen trying out dresses, as she asks Manoj for advice.

The actor is a little taken aback considering there is nowhere to go in this lockdown period. But the actress says she is going to dress for the premiere of the film on May 1, and insists that Manoj wears a tuxedo.

"Can’t wait for you guys to watch this! ❤️❤️ Super thrilled about this one! Mrs. Serial Killer premieres May 1, only on Netflix 😘😘😘 P.S: Don’t forget the tuxedo @bajpayee.manoj," Jacqueline wrote.

Take a look at the fun exchange here:

Mrs Serial Killer is set to debut on Netflix on May 1, the streamer announced on Wednesday. The thriller, which stars Fernandez in the titular role, is directed by Shirish Kunder and produced by his filmmaker-wife Farah Khan.

The one-line synopsis of the movie reads: "When her husband is framed and imprisoned for serial murders, a doting wife must perform a murder exactly like the serial killer, to prove her husband innocent."

Manoj Bajpayee and Shirish Kunder earlier collaborated on 2016 short film, psychological thriller Kriti. Mrs Serial Killer also stars Uri: The Surgical Strike actor Mohit Raina.

Follow @News18Movies for more