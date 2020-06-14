MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Jacqueline Fernandez Posts Heartfelt Tribute to Her Drive Co-star Sushant Singh Rajput

credits - Jacqueline Fernandez instagram

Sushant Singh Rajput's co-star in Drive, Jacqueline Fernandez, has shared a BTS video from the film's shooting.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 14, 2020, 7:09 PM IST
Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has paid a heartfelt tribute to her Drive co-star Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on Sunday. He was 34.

Jacqueline took to Instagram and shared a BTS video with the late actor. "I will always remember you this way.. hard working, caring, intelligent and full of passion," the actress captioned the heartbreaking video.

The actress also shared a picture with Sushant and wrote alongside, "Sush...; I’m so sorry... RIP."

Sush... 😢😢😢 I’m so sorry... RIP

Jacqueline has worked with Sushant in Tarun Mansukhani's Drive. Sushant was seen playing the role of Samar, while Jacqueline played the role of Tara. The movie also featured Boman Irani, Pankaji Tripathi, Gaurav Chaudhari and others in the pivotal roles.

Sushant had started his career in entertainment industry with television serials. In the year 2013, he made his Bollywood debut with Ishaan Bhatt's Kai Po Chi.

Later, he entertained the audiences with his performance in movies like Shuddh Desi Romance, PK, Detective Byomkesh, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Raabta, Welcome to New York, Kedarnath, Sonchiriya, Chhichhore and Drive.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

