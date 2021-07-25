Jacqueline Fernandez, Randeep Hooda Celebrate 7 Years of Kick

Bollywood actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Randeep Hooda took to their respective social media handles to celebrate the seventh anniversary of their film Kick. The film which starred Salman Khan in the lead was directed by Sajid Nadiadwala. The hit film saw Salman as a Devi Lal Singh, who moonlights as a criminal, but to help others. Jacqueline played his psychiatrist girlfriend Shaina, whereas Randeep essayed the role of a police inspector who tries to catch Devi.

Jacqueline uploaded a picture of herself along with co-star Salman Khan, Sajid Nadiadwala and his wife Warda Nadiadwala to mark 7 years of the movie’s release. All of them have been captured in a candid pose. The actress has also tagged other cast and crew mates with the caption, “Team Kick."

Randeep, on the other hand, shared the climax scene of the film. In the scene his character Himanshu can be seen interacting with Devi, who is now a police officer. “#7yearsofKick," he wrote.

Meanwhile, a sequel of the hit movie is in pipeline. Salman and Jacqueline will be a part of film, which will be directed by Nadiadwala. The film is set to go on floors in December this year.

Meanwhile, Jacqueline also has Bhoot Police, Bachchan Pandey, , Ram Setu and Cirkus in the pipeline. Randeep, on the other hand, will be next seen in Unfair and Lovely with Ileana D’Cruz.

