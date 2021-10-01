Jacqueline Fernandez Reaches 55 Million Milestone on Instagram, Shares News With Elegant Pic

Jacqueline Fernandez, who is quite active on social media, has crossed the milestone of 55 million followers on Instagram. Interestingly, the gorgeous actress who had surpassed 50 million in April this year, has now clocked in the envious 55 million mark in just a span of five months.

Ever since Jacqueline has joined social media, she has been giving her fans an insight into her daily life and hectic shoot schedules, making her their absolute favourite. Not to forget her fitness and workout videos has been lapped up by her fans. No wonder, she continues to gather a large troop of fans not just on home turf but across the world.

Taking to her social media, she shared “Yay!! 55 strong!!!! 💕"

Establishing her mark as a fitness freak and a sartorial fashionista, Jacqueline has been spotted slaying various chapters of styles like the airport, casual brunch or dinner date, and the red carpet. Jackky (as she is fondly called) does believe in giving back to society and has been associated with several noble causes for years now and takes out time from her busy schedule for the same.

The actress has been appreciated for her performance in her latest release, Bhoot Police also featuring Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor by the audience, industry and critics alike.

Climbing up the popularity ladder, Jackky has an envious line-up of big banners in her kitty including two films Ram Setu and Bachchan Pandey with Akshay Kumar, Kick 2 with Salman Khan and Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus.

