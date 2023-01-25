Jacqueline Fernandez’s film Tell It Like a Woman’s song Applause got nominated in the Best Original Song category at the Academy Awards alongside RRR song Naatu Naatu. Expressing her joy, the actress had earlier taken to her social media handle to congratulate the team. Excited with the Oscar nomination Jacqueline said, “I am so proud of the entire team of Tell It Like A Woman and especially Dianne and Sofia who created such magical music with Applause. The whole experience of doing this film was just as magical for me. Being associated with this Oscar nomination is just so special, I cannot express it because it is very overwhelming and I wish the best to the whole team for the Academy Awards!"

Her social media post read, “Beyond words right now 🙏 Congratulations to @dianewarren @sofiacarson for the Oscar nomination for ‘Applause’ and making us all proud! It was an honour to be associated with this beautiful film ‘Tell it like a woman’ alongside such esteemed artists!”

She added, “Thankyou @leenaclicks @chiaratilesi @lucasakoskin @andreaiervolinoproducer @wditogether @aseematographer @arrahman Also big congratulations to Team RRR for Naatu Naatu nomination!!! My best wishes and love to the entire team and all the nominees”.

The song titled ‘Applause’ has been penned by singer Diane Warren, a recipient of 13 Oscar nominations and spreads the message of strength and empowerment.

Apart from RRR’s Naatu Naatu and Tell it Like a Woman’s Applause, the other songs that have been nominated include This Is A Life (EEAAO), Hold My Hand (Top Gun: Maverick) and Lift Me Up (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever).

Tell it Like a Woman is an anthology of films made by eight female directors from around the world. Margherita Buy, Eva Longoria, Cara Delevingne, Anne Watanabe, Jennifer Hudson, Marcia Gay Harden, and Jacqueline Fernandez are just a few of the ensemble cast members in the film.

Besides, these titles, India bagged two more awards at the Academy Awards nominations announcement on Tuesday night. Shaunak Sen’s critically-acclaimed All That Breathes made it to the final nominations list in the best documentary feature category, while Tamil documentary The Elephant Whisperers bagged a nomination in the documentary short subject section of the 95th Academy Awards.

