Jacqueline Fernandez Reportedly Wanted to Marry Conman Sukesh, TV Actor Nishi Singh Passes Away

Jacqueline Fernandez was allegedly planning to marry conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, according to recent reports. The Bachchan Pandey actress was advised by her co-stars to be cautious of Sukesh, but she did not listen to them. It has also been reported that Jacqueline overlooked Sukesh’s criminal charges. A chargesheet filed by ED claimed that the actress’ family and friends were also ‘benefitted’ from her alleged relationship with Sukesh.

Actor Nishi Singh, who has been a part of popular TV shows like Hitler Didi, Qubool Hai, Ishqbaaaz, and Tenali Rama, is no more. She passed away today at around 3pm, just 2 days after celebrating her 50th birthday. She was suffering from deteriorating health after suffering from a stroke in May this year.

Shabana Azmi, who is celebrating her 72nd birthday, received a special wish from Farhan Akhtar. The Rock On actor took to his Instagram handle to share a candid picture with Shabana Azmi. In the snap, the actor can be seen breaking into a fun dance step while the veteran actress joins her son with a bouquet in her hand.

Ranbir Kapoor, who is basking in the success of Brahmastra, shared how his late father and legendary actor Rishi Kapoor would have been ‘very happy’ seeing the collections. In a recent interview, the actor explained that the box office numbers meant the most to his late father. Ranbir also revealed how Rishi ji believed in ‘audience is the king’ and added that he would have been so happy to see Brahmastra’s week one collection.

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash set major couple goals as they were spotted today at Mumbai airport. The couple wore colour co-ordinated outfits as they headed to Goa.

