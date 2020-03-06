Jacqueline Fernandez Says She Was Bullied For Her Accent, Asked To Change Her Name

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez recently opened up about her struggles of being an industry outsider and of also belonging to a different country.

Jacqueline, who has some blockbusters to her credit now, shared that she was made fun of for her foreign accent and was suggested to get her name changed and get a 'nose job' and 'darker eyebrows'.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, she shared, "I didn't belong here. So I knew I would never be able to speak Hindi like Sonakshi (Sinha). Even my co-actors have imitated my Hindi to the extent that they spoofed it. I used to get really angry. It's not that I don't try. I take regular classes for hours every day and I'm getting better for sure. Previously, I used to say weird things in Hindi. My friends have sometimes corrected me but there were also a few who made fun of me and ridiculed me. I am not friends with them anymore."

Jacqueline does not have a hold on the Hindi language and all her movies have her dialogues dubbed.

Apart from her friends, people from the industry would also pull her leg on the same. "There was this Diwali party and I was wearing a really pretty Indian outfit. These three actor friends of mine looked at me and said, 'Jackie, you're trying too hard to be Indian and fit in'," she shared.

The actress further shared she was suggested to get her eyebrows darker and a nose job done. In the same interview, she said, "The nose job thing made me laugh because I always thought I had a very good nose. From a young age, the one feature of mine which I really, genuinely loved was my nose and then I come here and someone says, 'change your nose' and I am like, 'no'."

Recently, Jacqueline shared BTS videos and pictures of her upcoming video song with Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Asim Riaz.

