Jacqueline Fernandez Shares BTS Video from Paani Paani Shoot in Blazing Heat of Rajasthan

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez and musician Badshah have collaborated once again for their latest music video Paani Paani that came out on Wednesday. With over 26 million views on YouTube, the song has certainly appealed to audiences. However, filming the video in the scorching heat of Rajasthan’s deserts was no easy task. Sharing a sneak peek of how the shoot for the Paani Paani was executed, Jacqueline posted a video on her Instagram on Friday.

Accompanying the clip, Jacqueline wrote a caption where she mentioned how the team of artists shot it over the course of two days in “blazing” Rajasthani desert heat. However, she went to thank her team who made the process quite easy and fun. The behind-the-scenes footage opens with Jacqueline lying on a bed in the hotel room as celebrity make-up artist Shaan Muttathil asks her to complete the shoot that day. In the next frame, viewers get to see a montage of scenes from the music video where Jacqueline is decked up in lehenga choli.

In the following shot, the 35-year-old actress is seen on her way to the sets wearing a blue kaftan and silver jewelry. As she arrives on the sets, Jacqueline gets to work and delivers a perfect shot with rapper Badshah in the background. The video also features some fun moments from the sets of the Paani Paani shoot. In one of the scenes, Jacqueline offers to share her umbrella with one of her team members as they sit under the sweltering heat amidst the Thar desert.

Fans are appreciating the peppy beats of this summer song released under the Saregama Music label. Many have even praised Badshah for daring to wear a jacket when the temperature in Rajasthan is soaring.

