Jacqueline Fernandez Shares Candid Throwback Picture with John Abraham From Sets Of Attack

Jacqueline Fernandez took to her Instagram account to share an adorable candid photo with her Attack co-star John Abraham.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 15, 2020, 4:46 PM IST
Jacqueline Fernandez is busy with the shooting for the upcoming film Attack. Directed by Lakshya Raj Anand, the movie also stars John Abraham in the lead role. Jacqueline recently took to her Instagram account to share an adorable candid with her co-star.

She wrote in the caption, "#attack back with the awesomest @thejohnabraham." In the picture, both the actors can be seen having a laugh.

Earlier, the actress had reposted a picture of a clap, uploaded by the production company John Abraham Entertainment.

The race-against-time action thriller also stars Rakul Preet Singh. The film will be released on Independence Day.

Speaking about the upcoming project, John had said, "Attack is a taut, interesting thriller with a strong storyline and a genre I love! That it is releasing on Independence Day makes it even more exciting. At (John's production house) JA Entertainment, it is our endeavour to push the envelope and produce films that entertain and have something significant to show to the increasingly discerning audience," IANS quoted him as saying.

John will also be seen in Sanjay Gupta's multi-starrer Mumbai Saga, featuring Emraan Hashmi, Suneil Shetty, Ronit Roy among others. The Madras Cafe actor will also star in the sequel of the 2018 movie, Satyameva Jayate.

