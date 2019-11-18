Take the pledge to vote

Jacqueline Fernandez Shares Concern over Delhi Pollution: Hope we Resolve This Crisis

Jacqueline Fernandez was excited to fly out to Delhi from Mumbai but did not appreciate the atmosphere of the national capital, much like Priyanka Chopra previously.

News18.com

Updated:November 18, 2019, 8:01 AM IST
Jacqueline Fernandez traveled to New Delhi for a day and shared concern over its pollution level. She covered her face with a mask and posted a photograph from inside her car. Earlier, Priyanka Chopra had posted a similar picture when she was in the capital city for the shoot of her forthcoming film The White Tiger. Now, with Jacqueline also raising her voice in the matter warrants some attention.

Check out Priyanka and Jacqueline Fernandez's post on Delhi pollution below:



The Supreme Court on Friday said in spite of Odd-Even vehicle rationing scheme, pollution has reached a severe level, and again called the Chief Secretaries of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, to report on measures taken to curb air pollution particularly related to stubble burning.

During the hearing, the judges scrutinized the Odd-Even scheme of the Delhi government in respect of air quality index data gathered in the past two years. The judges queried the Delhi government counsel, senior advocate Mukul Rohtagi, what purpose the scheme served by keeping out cars which contribute mere three per cent of the total pollution.

The court observed that Delhi's local pollution is a major problem, if stubble burning which contributes 40 per cent is kept out.

(With inputs from IANS)

