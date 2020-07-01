Jacqueline Fernandez Shares Her Reflection On Cinema, See Pic

Jacqueline Fernandez, on Wednesday, took to her social media to share a thoughtful post. She shared two images of herself on Instagram.

The Drive actress accompanied her post with a reflective note in the caption. She looked back at what cinema is in the world. In the photos, she is seen dressed in a bling white outfit with pink lips and bold eyes.

While sharing the picture, Jacqueline wrote, “Cinema.. the most beautiful fraud in the world inside looking out..”

During lockdown, the actress launched a first-of-its-kind online competition to offer an opportunity for dance lovers to showcase their moves while they remained confined to their homes. The show, which went on to span for five weeks, streams on OTT platform. Karan Wahi is the host of the show. Jacqueline participated in the grand finale of dance show, Home Dancer. The online event featured 10 top dancers of the country along with a power-packed performance by Jacqueline.

Jacqueline’s digital film Mrs. Serial Killer streams on OTT platform May onwards. She plays Sona Mukerjee, a loving wife who can go to any extent to prove the innocence of her husband, who is charged for serial murders. Mrs. Serial Killer directed by Shirish Kunder also stars Manoj Bajpayee and Mohit Raina.

She will next be seen alongside John Abraham, Rakul Preet Singh in the upcoming action thriller, Attack. The action thriller film is written-directed by Lakshya Raj Anand and co-produced by John Abraham. The film is scheduled for release on August 14.

Follow @News18Movies for more