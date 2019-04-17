English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jacqueline Fernandez Shares New 'Cycling with Ice Packs' Fitness Regime with Fans
Jacqueline Fernandez recently gave fans a glimpse of her new workout routine, which includes cycling with ice packs attached to the body.
Fitness videos are a huge part of Jacqueline Fernandez's Instagram feed and the actress makes sure she shares every small and big achievement at the gym with her followers. From pole dancing to pilates, the Race 3 actress has tried it all.
She recently gave her fans a glimpse of her new workout routine, which is 20 minutes long. The regime reportedly includes cycling with ice packs attached to the body. The actress took to her Instagram stories and shared videos explaining the regime.
Jacqueline treats her fans and followers with tips related to fashion, skincare, fitness and dance on a regular basis. The 33-year-old is one of the most active Bollywood celebrities on Instagram, with 27.7 million followers. The fitness enthusiast never misses an opportunity to give workout motivation on social media.
In New York, Jacqueline caught up with actress Priyanka Chopra and the two gals were spotted on a night-out in the Big Apple. Jacqueline posted photos from their hangout session.
Jacqueline was last seen in Race 3 opposite Salman Khan. Despite the negative reviews from critics, the film did well at the box office. The actress has been cast in the Hindi remake of the Kannada film Kirik Party opposite Kartik Aaryan and Drive opposite Sushant Singh Rajput.
