Jacqueline Fernandez Shares Pole Dancing Video, Fans are Amazed with Her Fitness

Jacqueline Fernandez could not be happier to return to one of her most favourite activities. The actress had been missing pole dancing and got an opportunity recently to practice after a gap of three years. In one of her recent social media updates, we saw Jacqueline practicing her moves along with her trainer, Aarifa Bhinderwala. Aarifa leads the way for the actress as she starts demonstrating her skills. Jacqueline posted her practice videos on her Instagram stories yesterday. She wrote, "It's been three years since I've been on a pole."

The Sri Lankan beauty has a penchant for other forms of dancing and fitness. She is known to have admirable skills in ballet, horse riding, among others. The 35-year-old, however, has a special spot for pole dancing. She updated her fans recently with moments of her "productive day at the pole" on Instagram. Jacqueline could be seen hung upside down on the pole in a photo. The other pictures showed her lying on the floor and taking a selfie with a huge smile.

On Wednesday, she shared a picture dressed in a pretty white top and wrote, "It’s time to dance."

Earlier this week, Jacqueline shared her excitement with fans in an Instagram video as she got back on the pole again.

Jacqueline has flaunted her pole dancing skills in many of the songs of her films. She performed in Chandralekha (A Gentleman), Heeriye (Race 3), among others.

After being recently featured in the song Paani Paani, sung by Badshah and Astha Gill, Jacqueline is soon expected to make her way back to movies. Her upcoming projects include Kick 2 opposite Salman Khan,written and directed by Sajid Nadiadwala. The actress will also be a part of Rohit Shetty's Cirkus, sharing the sharing with Ranveer Singh and Varun Sharma. Jacqueline also has Bachchan Pandey, Ram Setu and Bhoot Police in the pipeline.

