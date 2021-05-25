Jacqueline Fernandez Shares Sun-kissed Pic with an Inspiring Thought

Jacqueline Fernandez took to Instagram and shared a calming picture from her home on Tuesday, where she was seen sitting in the sunlight. Wearing a floral printed dress next to a indoor plant, the 35-year-old actress made lazing around home look entrancing.

The picture also gave her 51.1 million followers a sneak peek into her love for art. The actress had framed a sketch made by photographer Taras Taraporvala in her living area, as the picture showed. Captioning the photo, Jacqueline also shared an inspiring note and said that one can rise up from anything. The Tuesday motivation post by the actress has garnered over 7,06,888 likes since it was posted on the social media platform.

Commenting on the post Taras wrote, “thanks for framing my scribble in the back.” Replying to the comment, the actress wrote, “yes you’re a legend you should sell at Christie’s.” Christie’s is a British auction house that sells high-end art pieces especially from Europe.

Meanwhile, other fans and followers reacted with their agreement to Jacqueline’s inspiring caption. As celebrity trainer Vrinda Mehta wrote, “Absolutely @jacquelinef143 !! ”

Jacqueline, recently made a special appearance in Salman Khan’s latest movie Radhe. The actress was seen dancing next to the actor in the peppy song Dil De Diya. The song also featured film’s antagonist Randeep Hooda and his associate, played by Gautam Gulati grooving to the beats composed by Himesh Reshammiya.

The actress will soon be seen in upcoming horror comedy Bhoot Police. Directed by Pavan Kirpalani, the movie also stars Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, and Yami Gautam. The movie was earlier slated to release in theatres on September 10, however, it is now being reported that Bhoot Police will be released on streaming service provider Disney Hotstar.

