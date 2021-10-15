Jacqueline Fernandez Shoots With 365 Days Actor Michele Morrone, See Photos

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez and 365 Days actor Michele Morrone seems to have come together for a project, going by a viral social media video. In the video shared online, the actress can be seen posing with the actor for what seems to look like a photo shoot. The video shared by Jacqueline’s fan account shows the Italian actor wrapping his arms around her. She can be seen donning a golden high slit gown whereas Michele wears a black suit.

Take a look at the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jacquelegend 💫💛 (fan page) (@jacquelinef_alina)

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned Bollywood actresses Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline in connection with an alleged Rs 200-crore money-laundering case. While Nora was questioned by the authorities on Thursday itself and was seen leaving the office in the evening, Jacqueline was supposed to turn up for questioning today. However, she skipped the ED summon. The probe agency has now asked her to appear at its office in Delhi at 11 AM tomorrow.

The case pertains to an FIR filed by the Delhi Police in connection with an extortion racket allegedly perpetrated by scamsters Sukesh Chandrashekhar, Leena Maria-Paul and others, involving several bigwigs.

On the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez was recently seen in Bhoot Police, along with Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Yami Gautam. She will next be seen in the film Attack with John Abraham. Apart from that, she will star opposite Ranveer Singh in Cirkus and will be making her debut in the Kannada film industry with Sudeep starrer Vikrant Rona.

