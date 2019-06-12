Take the pledge to vote

Jacqueline Fernandez Shows Off Her Toned Beach Body in a Barbie Swimsuit, See Pic

Jacqueline Fernandez wished her sister happy birthday by sharing a bunch of pictures from their beachside vacation.

June 12, 2019
Jacqueline Fernandez Shows Off Her Toned Beach Body in a Barbie Swimsuit, See Pic
Actress Jacqueline Fernandez is currently enjoying a vacation with her sister at some seaside destination, and has been putting up sun-kissed pictures on Instagram. She also seemed to be celebrating her sister's birthday while on vacation, posing with her in many of the photos.

The Kick actress posted a long birthday wish for her sister, alongwith photos of the two of them sunbathing on a yacht. In one of the photos, she is wearing a pink swimsuit with the word 'Barbie' written across it.

She completed her vacay look with sunglasses and a high ponytail. Jacqueline's sister also posed alongwith her in the photo, looking equally amazing in a light pink swimsuit.

"Happy bday to my sissy poo Geri!! To always being nature babies, working on our bikini bodies but also never giving up on our coffee and croissants in the morning, wearing sunscreen (always!) and dancing like funny man in his thong! I love you," she captioned the post. In another photograph, she is on a yacht and looks pretty in a floral dress.

On the work front, Jacqueline will be seen making her digital debut with Netflix's Mrs. Serial Killer. The film is directed by Shirish Kunder and produced by his wife Farah Khan. Jacqueline will also be seen next in Drive, opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. She even has Kick 2, opposite Salman Khan, in her kitty.

