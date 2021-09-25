Jacqueline Fernandez Skips ED Questioning as Witness in Money Laundering Case

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez, who was summoned to appear before the Enforcement Directorate on Saturday missed the questioning. While the reasoning behind this development is not known yet, it is also unclear whether the actress’ questioning is now postponed. Last month, Jacqueline was questioned by the ED for five hours as a witness in the money laundering case against conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. According to reports, the case Jacqueline was questioned in, involves an alleged multi-crore extortion racket operated by Chandrasekhar. He also accused in bribery matter involving the Election Commission.

According to reports, on August 24, the probe agency had said that it had seized a sea-facing bungalow in Chennai, Rs 82.5 lakh cash, and over a dozen luxurious cars in connection with the money laundering case against Chandrashekar. Earlier, an ED official quoted by news agency said, “She is facing allegations of money laundering and that is why is she is being questioned as a witness in the ongoing case."

Meanwhile, Jacqueline Fernandez a Bollywood actress from Sri Lanka who made her debut in the Amitabh Bachchan starrer Aladin in 2009. She was crowned Miss Universe Sri Lanka in 2006, and represented her country at the Miss Universe pageant in 2006. She was last seen in Pawan Kripalani’s Bhoot Police with Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Arjun Kapoor.

She has several major projects in the pipeline, including Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus with Ranveer Singh and Pooja Hegde, Ram Setu and Bachchan Pandey co-starring Akshay Kumar and Sajid Nadiadwala’s Kick 2 with Salman Khan. She will also be seen in Attack with John Abraham and Rakul Preet Singh.

