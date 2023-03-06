Jacqueline Fernandez Starts Oscars Countdown for Applause With Heartfelt Note, Says 'This Song Will...'

Jacqueline Fernandez has penned down a heartfelt note, as Sofia Carson’s track Applause is eyeing the Oscars. Jacqueline was featured in an anthology Tell It Like A Woman, which incorporated seven short stories. The actress essayed a character named Divya, in the segment called Sharing A Ride, directed by Leela Yadav. Now, its track Applause has been nominated in the Best Original Song category at the 95th Academy Awards. As the “countdown” for this year’s Oscars started, Jacqueline dropped a video of her character dancing in the rain, with Applause playing in the background. Taking to the caption, the actress wished the entire team on this phenomenal achievement.

While sharing the video Jacqueline wrote in the caption, “This song will always have a special place in my heart and now as we countdown to the Oscars 2023 here’s wishing team ‘Tell it like a woman’ for our Oscar Nominated song ‘Applause’ all the best and we did it together!! We Do It Together!”

The video opens by showing Jacqueline decked in a beautiful white floral saree, removing her heels. Drenched in rain, Jacqueline’s can be seen dancing in the rain while a woman is observing her. Later she is also joined in by a few children who danced along with the two.

The anthology, Tell It Like A Woman, apart from Jacqueline also features Hollywood stars like The Morning Show star Marcia Gay Harden, Suicide Squad actress Cara Delevingne, Blade II actress Leonor Varela and Brooklyn Nine-Nine actress Eva Longoria. The action-comedy anthology revolved around the stories of women, both in front and behind the camera.

Meanwhile, Jacqueline was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s comedy multi-starrer film Cirkus, wherein she shared the screen space with Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde and Varun Shama among others. Jacqueline also has a special dance number in Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashami’s recently released Selfiee. Next, the actress will be seen in Vidyut Jamwal and Arjun Rampal starrer Crakk - Jeethegaa Toh Jiyegaa!, Sonu Sood's Fateh and Sajid Khan’s The Routes in the pipeline.

She will also feature in the second instalment of Salman Khan starrer Kick.

