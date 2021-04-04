Jacqueline Fernandez Starts 'Ram Setu' Shoot, Akshay Kumar Captures Moment

Jacqueline Fernandez on Saturday shared a photograph clicked by Ram Setu co-star Akshay Kumar, while announcing that she has started shooting for the film.

The black-and-white close-up shot captures Jacqueline in a classic look, with her head covered by a printed dupatta. Posting the image, the actress talked about how honoured she felt working in the “prestigious film".

“First day of #ramsetu.. extremely honored to be part of this prestigious film! Thanks to the ace photographer @akshaykumar for capturing this moment.. #ramsetu," she captioned the image, on her Instagram account.

The actress had started the prep for this historical film next day after wrapping the shoot for Bachchan Pandey which also stars Akshay Kumar in Rajasthan. Jacqueline and Akshay have impressed fans multiple times before with their on screen chemistry and are set to appear together for the fifth time with Ram Setu. Akshay will be playing an archaeologist in the film.

Ram Setu also features Nushrratt Bharuccha, and is directed by Abhishek Sharma. The film’s unit had earlier performed the Muhurat shot in Ayodhya.

Jacqueline Fernandez also has Bhoot Police, Bachchan Pandey, Kick 2 and Cirkus in the pipeline with Ram Setu.