Jacqueline Fernandez Starts Shooting for Rohit Shetty, Ranveer Singh's Cirkus Amid Sukesh Chandrasekhar Controversy

Jacqueline Fernandez has been making the headlines for the last couple of weeks and all for the wrong reasons. Her name has cropped up in a money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. The actress was most recently called in for questioning in the case on December 8 after she was stopped from flying abroad by the ED officials at a private airport in Mumbai.

However, the actress has resumed work on the professional front, amid these controversies. Jacqueline has Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus and John Abraham’s Attack in the pipeline. She will also be seen in an adaptation of The Comedy of Errors. Reportedly, she is currently shooting for Cirkus which also stars Ranveer Singh.

India TV quoted the actress as saying, “I have been shooting for Cirkus and we are just about to wrap this schedule. Next, I am off to the sets of Attack and we are shooting for a romantic number immediately. It’s going to be super fun filming it with John. As I have been shooting for Cirkus, I haven’t really had time for rehearsals so before the shoot we will have some time, but it will more or less be directly on the sets."

She will also be seen in Bachchan Pandey and Ram Setu.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate, probing conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case in which Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi were recently questioned, stated that the two Bollywood actresses received luxury cars and other expensive gifts from the accused.

Sukesh reportedly got in touch with Jacqueline through her makeup artist, Shaan Muttathil, the ED has said in a charge sheet filed under the anti-money laundering law.

Jacqueline told the ED, during her statement recorded in August and October, that she “received" gifts like three designer bags from Gucci and Chanel, two Gucci gym wear outfits, a pair of Louis Vuitton shoes, two pairs of diamond earrings and a bracelet of multi-coloured stones and two Hermes bracelets. The actress also told the ED that she returned a Mini Cooper car which the conman had gifter her.

