Jacqueline Fernandez Stuns as Ballerina in These Viral Pics, Teases New Project 'She Rox Life'

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez on Tuesday treated fans with a series of gorgeous pictures of herself on Instagram. The 35-year-old star shared a string of photos wherein she stunned as a ballerina. Needless to say, Jacqueline's stunning photos took the Internet by storm, with fans and her colleagues showering praises on her physique. Shilpa Shetty commented, "Uff! Look at you girl, amaze!" Yami Gautam wrote, "Amazing." Jacqueline's posts seem to be a teaser for her next venture named She Rox Life, which appears to be a dance or fitness initiative.

Jacqueline Fernandez was last seen in Shirish Kunder's directorial, Mrs. Serial Killer. She was paired alongside Manoj Bajpayee. The film received mostly negative reviews from critics and viewers. Earlier this month, the actress announced her collaboration with Lakshya Raj Anand, for his forthcoming film, Attack. The film also features John Abraham in the lead role.

Jacqueline also has Bachchan Pandey in her kitty. Bachchan Pandey stars Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon. Jacqueline has previously worked with Akshay Kumar in the Housefull series of movies. Akshay and Jacqueline have also co-starred in Brothers.