Jacqueline Fernandez to Appear Before Delhi Court on Monday in Rs 200 Cr Money Laundering Case

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez will appear before Delhi’s Patiala House Court on Monday, sources told News18. The court will hear arguments on the point of charge in view of a Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekar.

Jacqueline Fernandez will reach the court at around 10 am along with her lawyers Prashant Patil and Shakti Pandey, sources said, adding the prosecution will put forth its submissions before the court.

On November 24, the Delhi court had adjourned for December 12 arguments in the case after the prosecution sought time to prepare arguments on the point of charge. The actor was granted regular bail on November 15 saying the fact that the accused was not arrested during the investigation makes it a case for grant of bail. She was granted the relief on a personal bond of Rs 2 lakh by Special Judge Shailendra Malik on the condition that she will not leave the country without the court’s prior permission, and directed her to join the investigation as and when asked by the ED.

“Accused shall not try to influence or contact any of the witness. Accused/applicant shall attend the court without any fail and shall not try to hamper trial in any manner,” it said.

Later, on furnishing of the personal bond, she also appeared before the court during the brief proceedings.

The judge had on August 31 taken cognizance of a supplementary charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and asked Fernandez to appear before the court.

Fernandez, who was summoned by the ED several times in connection with the investigation, has been named as an accused for the first time in the supplementary charge sheet.

According to a PTI report, the ED’s earlier charge sheet and supplementary charge sheet did not mention her as an accused. The documents, however, mentioned the details of the statements recorded by Fernandez and fellow actor Nora Fatehi. According to the ED, Fatehi and Fernandez received luxury cars and other expensive gifts from Chandrashekar.

The ED in its report has alleged that Chandrashekhar, 32, who is currently in jail is accused of cheating several high-profile individuals including former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh’s wife Aditi Singh to the tune of about Rs 200 crore. He was arrested by the ED.

(With inputs from agencies)

