Jacqueline Fernandez to Appear Before Delhi Court on Thursday, Legal Team to Reach Early Morning

Jacqueline Fernandez’s legal team is to reach Delhi tomorrow, November 10, early morning. The Bollywood actress would appear before the Patiala House Court tomorrow as the court would consider her bail plea that was pending in the extortion case featuring alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. The court will also consider the response filed by the Enforcement Directorate in this matter.

On October 22, the actress reached the Patiala House Court for the hearing of her bail plea that was pending. She had procured interim bail in the case as the Court had asked the ED to file a reply to her bail application. The court then granted the actress interim relief to November 10.

Jacqueline Fernandez has been making headlines for her alleged connection with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar for a long time now. She is a part of the Rs 200-crore money laundering case involving Sukesh. In a recent interview with ETimes, the actor’s lawyer revealed that they will continue to “fight for her dignity” and repeated that she was innocent. The response came at the heels of a letter released by Chandrashekar which claimed that Jacqueline had no involvement in the alleged scam.

The letter released by Chandrashekar mentioned that the duo was in a relationship and that it was no fault of Jacqueline’s that the former had bought the actress and her family several gifts. The letter went on to reveal that apparently, the actress had never “demanded” material things and that it was “unfortunate” that she was dragged into legal proceedings. His handwritten letter further stated: “We were in a relationship and if I have given her and her family gifts, what is their fault… She never asked me for anything except loving her and standing by her…”

Ever since her name cropped up in the Sukesh Chandrasekhar case, Jacqueline has been cooperating with the concerned authorities in the investigation.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was recently seen in the film Ram Setu with Akshay Kumar and Nushrratt Bharuccha. She will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus and Crakk.

