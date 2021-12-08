Jacqueline Fernandez Reaches ED Office for Questioning in Case Against Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has arrived at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office for questioning in connection with an over Rs 200 crore money laundering case being probed against alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekar. The actress will be recording her statement as a witness in the case. Jacqueline was grilled by the ED in the case earlier also.

The questioning will be held at the MTNL building in Central Delhi where ED has an office. A woman official along with five others will record her statement. This comes a few days after the ED officials stopped Jacqueline at the Mumbai airport preventing her from flying abroad. The 36-year-old actor was first stopped by the immigration authorities at the airport on the basis of a Look Out Circular (LoC) issued by the federal probe agency.

The Sri Lankan-origin actor was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in multiple sessions in connection with the case. On Monday, the ED once again sent her summons to join the ongoing probe. The Enforcement Directorate had on Saturday (December 4) filed a charge sheet under the PMLA Act naming a few Bollywood actors, including Jacqueline, as witnesses. The court had taken cognisance of the charge sheet and had asked the agency to supply the charge sheet copy to all the accused.

The next date in the charge sheet matter is December 13. The ED officials were tight-lipped over the matter. Apart from Jacqueline, another Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi has also recorded her statement as a witness in the case.

