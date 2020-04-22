MOVIES

Jacqueline Fernandez To Do A Cameo In Pink’s Telugu Remake: Report

Image: Instagram

Image: Instagram

The movie is being directed by Venu Sriram and also stars Nivetha Thomas and Anjali in pivotal roles. Vakeel Saab is being produced by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju.

Jacqueline Fernandez might soon be seen in a special song in the Telugu remake of the award-winning film Pink.


As per a report published in The Times of India, the makers of Pawan Kalyan-starrer Vakeel Saab are interested in roping in Jacqueline for a song. They have apparently approached her with an offer.


The movie is being directed by Venu Sriram and also stars Nivetha Thomas and Anjali in pivotal roles. Vakeel Saab is being produced by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju.


Pawan Kalyan’s film was supposed to release on first week of May, but the dates will certainly change now due to the coronavirus lockdown. The first look of Vakeel Saab was released in the first week of March. The movie sees Telugu star Pawan Kalyan return to the big screen after a brief hiatus. Agnathavasi was his last film which was released in 2018.


Pink hit the screens in September 2016. The plot focuses on how three women aided by a lawyer fight against boys from influential backgrounds in a case of sexual assault. The Bollywood film was directed by Aniruddha Roy and stars Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in key roles.


Pink was widely acclaimed for the storyline and performances and won a National Film Award for Best Film on Other Social Issues.


The Tamil remake of Pink was titled Nerkonda Paarvai. The film was directed by H. Vinoth and starred Ajith Kumar in the role of the lawyer, played famously by Amitabh Bachchan.

