MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Jacqueline Fernandez To Judge New Virtual Dance Show 'Home Dancer', Karan Wahi To Host

Jacqueline Fernandez To Judge New Virtual Dance Show 'Home Dancer', Karan Wahi To Host

Jacqueline Fernandez has asked people to come forward and put up their dance auditions according to the regulations as people desperately need outlets of expression in this lockdown.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: May 16, 2020, 11:05 AM IST
Share this:

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez is set to launch an online dance competition - Home Dancer.

It will give an opportunity to dance lovers to showcase their moves from the comfort of their homes. The premiere of the pilot episode is slated for May 25 on Disney+ Hotstar.

"I am elated to launch Disney+ Hotstar's unique dance competition, 'Home Dancer'. As a fitness enthusiast, dance gives me an adrenaline rush while also working as a form of therapy for my body, mind and soul," said Jacqueline.

"This show offers dance enthusiasts a platform to showcase their talent from the comfort of their homes to millions of viewers. As we try and cope with the new realities of social distancing, it is a great time to unleash our creative instincts and dance our way to coveted prizes on 'Home Dancer' every week," she added.

Actor Karan Wahi will serve as the host of the show.

"While I have hosted iconic dance shows in the past, I'm extremely excited to host 'Home Dancer' because I haven't done anything like this before. We're all adjusting to spending a lot of time with family and doing domestic chores while we're stuck at home," said Karan.

"We desperately need outlets of expression and 'Home Dancer' is just that opportunity. Dance is such a big part of our culture, and this show will draw you in with its raw appeal," he added.

To participate in the show, participants can login to the Disney+ Hotstar app, select the theme of the week and choose any one of the pre-loaded tracks to submit their respective 60-90-second dance videos on the microsite. Viewers will be given the chance to vote for the winners. Spanning a period of five weeks, there will be a cash prize of Rs 4 lakh up for grabs every week.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading