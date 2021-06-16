Jacqueline Fernandez to Move Into Newly Bought Bungalow With Her Boyfriend?

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez has always kept her personal life away from the limelight. But recently, the speculations of the actress seeing someone ran rife. Not only she found love but bought a new house to move in with the beau.

As per a report in ETimes, the actress has been seeing an entrepreneur based down South. Although not much has been known about the love interest of the actress, she was secretly searching for a house in Juhu and Bandra for the past two months.

The actress has finally found a bungalow of her dreams in Juhu. She has zeroed onto a seafront property in Juhu which has cost her an astronomical price. The actress is soon planning to move into the house with her rumoured beau. She has paid the initial amount and is likely to finalise the paperwork after the lockdown gets completely lifted in Mumbai.

As per the reports, the couple seems extremely serious about their relationship. Her entrepreneur boyfriend is likely to move base including his workspace, to Mumbai very soon. He has been working on the modalities for the property before moving in. Meanwhile, Jacqueline and he were on constant video calls discussing their home with each other. The actress has finalised an interior designer from France to match her exquisite taste.

On the work front, the actress was last seen in action-thriller Drive which was released in November 2019. The actress was seen opposite the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in Tarun Mansukhani’s directorial. She has her kitty full of films over the next few months. She will be seen playing pivotal roles opposite Akshay Kumar in Ram Setu and Bachchan Pandey. The actress will return with Salman Khan in "Kick 2". The actress will also be seen in Pavan Kirpalani’s multi-starrer horror-comedy Bhoot Police. The actress will star alongside Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, and Yami Gautam.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here