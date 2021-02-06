Jacqueline Fernandez to Move into Priyanka Chopra's Old House?

Reports doing rounds on the Internet suggest Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has moved into Priyanka Chopra's old house. Reportedly, the global star lived in the same house before she tied the knot with Nick Jonas in 2018.

As reported by Pinkvilla, Jacqueline's new house is a five-bedroom apartment and apparently costs Rs 7 crore. With a sea-facing view, the apartment is said to have an oval balcony and comprises of an expansive living area.

On the work front, Jacqueline is currently shooting for her upcoming film Cirkus. Recently, the actress celebrated Cirkus co-star Varun Sharma's birthday along with director Rohit Shetty, Pooja Hegde, Varun Dhawan and Ranveer Singh.

It is reported Cirkus will be Rohit’s take on the classic Shakespearean play, The Comedy of Errors. The play was earlier adapted in Hindi cinema by legendary lyricist, writer and director Gulzar, who made Angoor in 1982. The movie starred Sanjeev Kumar and Deven Verma in double roles. It was a remake of Do Dooni Char, which was a remake of 1963 Bengali language comedy film Bhrantibilas, based on Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar's Bengali novel by the same name. The novel in turn was based on Shakespeare's play The Comedy of Errors.

Read: Ranveer Singh Posts Star-studded Picture From the Sets of Cirkus to Wish Co-star Varun Sharma on His Birthday

Meanwhile, Jacqueline has several other films lined up this year.

She has shot for the horror comedy "Bhoot Police" and has commenced shooting for "Bachchan Pandey", co-starring Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon. She will reunite with superstar Salman Khan for "Kick 2". The two had starred in the 2014 action heist film "Kick".