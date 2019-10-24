Jacqueline Fernandez to Star Alongside John Abraham in 'Attack': Report

John Abraham-starrer Attack has finally found its leading lady. The film, which is about John fighting a hostage situation against terrorists for the country, will see Jacqueline Fernandez opposite him.

In a report in Pinkvilla, a source close to the project has quoted, "It's Jacqueline Fernandez. Jackie has been roped in to essay the role of the primary female protagonist. Hers is an action-packed role as well. Jacqueline was in talks with Laksh for some time and they wanted to do a film together. When he narrated the story of Attack to her, she immediately liked it and gave her nod to the project. She has also signed on the dotted line."

"They were thinking of actresses and they locked Jacqueline because of her athletic figure and her action prowess. Jackie is terrific with stunts and that's also one of the major highlights in Attack," the source further added.

The source also revealed that the film is going on floors soon, saying, "John is releasing Pagalpanti now and also has another film lined up. Attack rolls out around December end and Jackie will join the team from January onwards."

The announcement for Attack happened in July. John took to Twitter to reveal the first look of the film where he could be seen holding a sniper rifle.

Check it out:

Jacqueline Fernandez will next appear in Drive, releasing on Netflix soon. Meanwhile, John will be next seen in Anees Bazmee's Pagalpanti, to be released on November 22, 2019.

