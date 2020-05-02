MOVIES

Jacqueline Fernandez Treats All Salman Khan Fans with Actor's Shirtless Workout Pic

Jacqueline Fernandez Treats All Salman Khan Fans with Actor's Shirtless Workout Pic

Keeping the promise, Jacqueline Fernandez on Friday treated 'all Salman Khan fans' with a new shirtless picture of the actor, sweating hard in the gym.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 2, 2020, 12:33 PM IST
A few days back, Salman Khan posted a workout picture of himself saying that he was clicked 'chori chori chupke chupke' by his frequent co-star Jacqueline Fernandez and she will be sharing another pic of him on her Instagram account.

Keeping the promise, Jacqueline on Friday treated 'all Salman Khan fans' with a new shirtless picture of the actor, sweating hard in the gym.

Sharing the pic, she wrote, "Gifted or just very hard working?? I feel he’s grateful for everyday and respects the position the Almighty has given him @beingsalmankhan to all the Salman Khan fans, there’s a lot more to come, stay tuned, stay safe." (sic)

She used #pyarrkarona, the title of Salman's recent song as one of her hashtags.

For the unversed, the actor recently came up with Pyaar Karona, a song aiming to cheer up people amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Written by Salman and Hussain Dalal, "Pyaar Karona" released on Salman's YouTube channel. Apart from this, Salman has been seen creating COVID-19 awareness among people through his videos on social media. Recently, he came out with a very serious message for those who have violated the COVID-19 lockdown. He even called the violators "jokers".

Salman is currently self-isolating at his Panvel farmhouse.

Read: Salman Khan Posts Shirtless Workout Pic, Jokes Jacqueline Fernandez Sneakily Clicked It

