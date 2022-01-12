Jacqueline Fernandez Turns To Spiritual Books Amid Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar Controversy: Report

Jacqueline Fernandez is reportedly finding solace in spiritual and self-help books as she tackles the controversy surrounding her alleged relationship with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. Sukesh, who has been involved in a Rs 200 crore cheating case, claimed he was dating Jacqueline. While the Bhoot Police star has denied, intimate pictures of the duo have surfaced online in the past few weeks.

A source close to Jacqueline has now claimed that the actor has turned towards books and exercise to help sail through the troubled times. She has also been journaling her thoughts a lot lately, added the grapevine.

“Jacqueline has always been spiritually inclined. She believes in affirmations and journaling. She has been doing it for quite some time now. The actress is also doing a lot of meditation and breathing exercises. She is going through a tough time. And she is also reading a lot of Louise L Hay’s books, which talk about forgiveness and healing," the insider told India Today on Wednesday.

Over the weekend, a third picture of the alleged ex-couple had leaked online. In it, Jacqueline and Sukesh cuddled while the actor showed off a hickey. Soon after the picture took the internet by storm, Jacqueline issued a statement urging everyone to refrain from circulating the picture. “I’m currently going through a rough patch but I’m sure that my friends and my fans will see me through. It is with this trust that I would request my media friends to not circulate images of a nature that intrude my privacy and personal space," she said in a note.

Jacqueline’s name cropped up during the Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigation of an alleged Rs 200-crore money laundering case involving Sukesh. The actress was called for questioning as well. Nora Fatehi’s name too popped up in connection with the case.

