Jacqueline Fernandez Under Attack From Trolls For Take On Plastic Surgery

Jacqueline Fernandez has been in news lately for her connection in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case related to conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. The actress got bail in the case on November 15 after which she made her first public appearance during the trailer launch of her upcoming film Cirkus helmed by Rohit Shetty. But an old video from her beauty pageant surfaced recently and the actress is being trolled.

The video is from the question round of the 2006 Miss Universe Sri Lanka pageant where the actress was asked to share her take on cosmetic surgery. In the video, the Bachchhan Paandey actress said, “Yes I do believe that cosmetic surgery is an unfair advantage because it goes against the whole concept of beauty pageants and that is to celebrate the natural beauty of women.”

The Ram Setu actress also mentioned that if it comes to cosmetic surgery is encouraged, it will become a matter of who can afford it, as opposed to who can’t and that is not what beauty pageants are about.

But Jacqueline is being trolled by social media users for speaking about cosmetic surgery. One of the Instagram users wrote in the comments section, “Now she has all kinds of cosmetic surgeries done on her body! Her face is not the same anymore.”

Another person added, “And then she herself forgot what she concerns she raised.” One more user stated, “What about the countless surgeries you have done to look good on screen?” Another one commented, “Bro she’s talking about beauty pageants. She got her fillers or surgeries whatever after the pageants.”

It is worth noting that the Flying Jatt actress won the pageant title of Miss Sri Lanka Universe that year for her answer.

Take a look at the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pageant 💫 Influence (@pageantandinfluence)

Meanwhile, Jacqueline Fernandez was last seen in Akshay Kumar starrer Ram Setu. She is currently on a promotional spree for Rohit Shetty’s directorial Cirkus which also features Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde and Varun Sharma among others in pivotal roles. The film is set to hit the cinemas on December 23.

Read all the Latest Movies News here