English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jacqueline Fernandez Urges All to Help Sri Lanka Recover from Easter Sunday Carnage
On Thursday, Jacqueline Fernandez shared a video on Instagram, urging her fans to join her in rebuilding the lives of Sri Lankan people.
Image: Instagram/Jacqueline Fernandez
Loading...
In the aftermath of the Easter Sunday carnage in Sri Lanka in which more than 250 people lost their lives, actress Jacqueline Fernandez has urged fans to join her in rebuilding the lives of people of the island nation. She has posted a video on her social media handle with the caption "#uniteforsrilanka".
The actress who hails from Sri Lanka, said, "I am making this video to share my thoughts on what happened last week in Sri Lanka. To be honest, I needed some time to fully comprehend what I was feeling and what had happened. It was difficult for me to understand why so many innocent lives had to be taken, many of which children.”
"Terrorist attacks like these are unfortunately unpredictable. They also seem to be completely out of our control and there seems to be little that we can do about them," she added.
However, she believes people can help rebuild lives. "I have teamed up with an organisation called Trail, which is helping victims of the tragedy rebuild their lives. Please join me in helping these victims rebuild their lives," she said.
Urging people not to let such events dishearten them, the actress added, "Let's put aside nationality, caste, ethnicity and religion and come together as one. I'd also like to say let's not give up on humanity, let's not allow fear and anger to dictate how we react and how we feel and what we are thinking."
In the message to citizens of her country, she said, "Sri Lanka please stay strong, stay positive and most importantly stay united."
On the work front, Jacqueline will next be seen with Salman Khan in Kick 2.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
The actress who hails from Sri Lanka, said, "I am making this video to share my thoughts on what happened last week in Sri Lanka. To be honest, I needed some time to fully comprehend what I was feeling and what had happened. It was difficult for me to understand why so many innocent lives had to be taken, many of which children.”
"Terrorist attacks like these are unfortunately unpredictable. They also seem to be completely out of our control and there seems to be little that we can do about them," she added.
However, she believes people can help rebuild lives. "I have teamed up with an organisation called Trail, which is helping victims of the tragedy rebuild their lives. Please join me in helping these victims rebuild their lives," she said.
Urging people not to let such events dishearten them, the actress added, "Let's put aside nationality, caste, ethnicity and religion and come together as one. I'd also like to say let's not give up on humanity, let's not allow fear and anger to dictate how we react and how we feel and what we are thinking."
In the message to citizens of her country, she said, "Sri Lanka please stay strong, stay positive and most importantly stay united."
On the work front, Jacqueline will next be seen with Salman Khan in Kick 2.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IAF Sukhoi Su-30MKI Fighter Jet Operate from Civil Airport of Guwahati, Kolkata - Watch Video
- Google Has Reviewed 1 Million YouTube Videos For Suspected Terrorism Content, Just This Year
- OnePlus 7 Price in India May be Rs 39,500, Suggests techARC
- Kaun Banega Pradhanmantri Game Launched on Android During 2019 Lok Sabha Elections
- CBSE Class 12 Toppers Score 499/500, Twitter Inquires About 'Missing 1 Mark'
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results