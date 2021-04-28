Jacqueline Fernandez Urges Fans to do Pranayam with Latest Insta Post

Ever since the coronavirus pandemic has spread across the world, more people have been consciously making a switch to a healthier lifestyle. With the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, India particularly has been severely affected. At this time, the most important things continue to be wearing a mask, constant sanitisation, maintaining social distancing and staying indoors. Apart from this, what one can ensure in such a crisis situation is to stay fit by doing physical and breathing exercises, eating right and taking the vaccine as and when eligible.

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez took to her social media to urge her virtual fam to take up Pranayam. The yogic breathing exercise is said to have many health benefits. Through her post on Instagram, the actress has said that Pranayam takes care of ones ‘physical and mental well-being’. She has also mentioned that during these trying times, she is also praying for the well-being of everyone.

She has shared a stunning snap of herself in which she can be seen attending a yoga class online. She is sitting in her balcony and is following the instructions of her teacher through her iPad. The diva is seen wearing a summery white dress and is seated in a cross-legged position. Photo bombing her stunning image is her cat who is seen causally walking across. The meaningful post has crossed over four lakh likes in less than two hours time.

One person wrote, “Each breath counts. You inspire me. Stay fit and safe,”another person who too was in awe of Jacqueline’s fitness routine said, “Great going! All of us must focus on our health and do yoga.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jacqueline will be seen doing a dance number in Salman Khan’s upcoming movie Radhe. The film starring Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in crucial roles is slated to release on May 13. The much awaited movie has been directed by Prabhu Deva.

