Jacqueline Fernandez, Vivek Oberoi Condemn Sri Lanka Blasts on Easter Sunday
Bollywood celebrities like Jacqueline Fernandez, Shekhar Kapur and Vivek Anand Oberoi condemned the bloodbath as an act of cowardice.
Sri Lankan firefighters stand in the area around St. Anthony's Shrine after a blast in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Image: AP)
Bollywood celebrities like Jacqueline Fernandez, Shekhar Kapur and Vivek Anand Oberoi condemned the bloodbath as an act of cowardice.
Actress Jacqueline Fernandez, who is from Sri Lanka, wrote: "Extremely sad. It's unfortunate that one is not able to see that violence is like a chain reaction. This has to stop!"
Extremely sad at the news of bombings in Sri Lanka. It’s unfortunate that one is not able to see that violence is like a chain reaction. This has to stop !— Jacqueline Fernandez (@Asli_Jacqueline) April 21, 2019
Shekhar Kapur: It was a well coordinated attack at Easter... Terrorism remains our number one global enemy. No one, nowhere is safe.
Latest reports say 150 people killed in SriLanka in terrorist attacks on Churches, Hotels. While none has admitted to this, it was a well coordinated attack at Easter. When Churches were full. Terrorism remains our number 1 global enemy. No one, nowhere is safe #SriLankaBlasts— Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) April 21, 2019
Arjun Kapoor: Really disturbed to hear about the monstrous attack in Sri Lanka on such an auspicious day.
Really disturbed to hear about the monstrous attack in #SriLanka on such an auspicious day. My thoughts and prayers to the families of the affected ❤— Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) April 21, 2019
Huma Qureshi: What a sad day! To attack families and children going to church on Easter Sunday. This is terrible. what is happening to our world.
What a sad day !! To attack families and children going to church on #EasterSunday ??!!! This is terrible ... what is happening to our world ??? #SriLanka— Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) April 21, 2019
Madhur Bhandarkar: It's a extremely shameful act of terrorism to attack innocent civilians. My heartfelt condolences to the ones who lost their lives and praying for the safety of everyone affected in Sri Lanka.
It's a extremely shameful act of terrorism to attack innocent civilians. My heartfelt condolences to the one who lost their lives and praying for the safety of everyone affected in #SriLanka. Stay Strong!— Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) April 21, 2019
Vivek Anand Oberoi: Deeply saddened and shocked by the tragic and terrible attacks in Sri Lanka. An act of cowardice on a day of prayer, shame on these terrorists.
Deeply saddened and shocked by the tragic and terrible attacks in #SriLanka. An act of cowardice on a day of prayer, shame on these terrorists. My sincere prayers with the victims and their families. We are all with you #SriLanka. Please stay safe 🙏— Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) April 21, 2019
Adnan Sami: I'm horrified and extremely saddened by the disgusting and barbaric terror attack in Colombo... For the love of God, please stop this!
I’m horrified & extremely saddened by the disgusting & barbaric #TerrorAttack in #Colombo #SriLanka.— Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) April 21, 2019
Prayers for the souls of the victims & my heartfelt condolences to their families.
For the love of God, please stop this!!!!!#StopTerrorism
Boman Irani: Shocked to hear the extremely disturbing news coming in from Sri Lanka. Had stayed at the hotels and it‘s heartbreaking to even imagine the situation.
Shocked to hear the extremely disturbing news coming in from #SriLanka. Had stayed at the hotels & it‘s heartbreaking to even imagine the situation.— Boman Irani (@bomanirani) April 21, 2019
My heartfelt condolences to the near & dear ones of those who lost their lives & praying for a speedy recovery of the ones injured.
Soha Ali Khan: Cannot wrap my head around the fact that people plan and execute the mass murder of innocent men women and children. It is a sad Easter Day and my heart goes out to those who have lost loved ones.
Cannot wrap my head around the fact that people plan and execute the mass murder of innocent men women and children. It is a sad Easter Day and my heart goes out to those who have lost loved ones today. #EasterSunday #SriLankaBlasts— Soha Ali Khan (@sakpataudi) April 21, 2019
Siddharth: What a tragic Easter Sunday. The devil knows no mercy. To attack families and children when they are most vulnerable... This is beyond comprehension.
What a tragic Easter Sunday. The devil knows no mercy. To attack families and children when they are most vulnerable... This is beyond comprehension. #PrayForSriLanka— Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) April 21, 2019
Daisy Shah: Thoughts and prayers with the people of Sri Lanka. Terrifying to see where the world is headed! When will these brutal acts of inhumanity stop.
Thoughts and prayers with the people of #SriLanka. Terrifying to see where the world is headed! When will these brutal acts of inhumanity stop? #SayNoToTerrorism— Daisy Shah (@ShahDaisy25) April 21, 2019
Follow @news18movies for more
Also Watch
-
Jet Airways Crisis: "It Was Like A Family" Jet Employees Cry For Its Revival
-
Sunday 07 April , 2019
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Trailers This Week: Dark Phoenix Struggles With Powers, Hobbs & Shaw Return for a Standalone
- Ranbir Kapoor is a Fiery Superhero in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'
- IPL 2019 | A Look Back at The Last Five RCB-CSK Encounters
- Jet Airways Crisis: "It Was Like A Family" Jet Employees Cry For Its Revival
- PUBG Mobile 0.12.0 Update: Here Are The Top 5 Brand New Elements in The Game
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s