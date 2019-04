Jacqueline Fernandez, Vivek Oberoi Condemn Sri Lanka Blasts on Easter Sunday

Extremely sad at the news of bombings in Sri Lanka. It’s unfortunate that one is not able to see that violence is like a chain reaction. This has to stop ! — Jacqueline Fernandez (@Asli_Jacqueline) April 21, 2019

Latest reports say 150 people killed in SriLanka in terrorist attacks on Churches, Hotels. While none has admitted to this, it was a well coordinated attack at Easter. When Churches were full. Terrorism remains our number 1 global enemy. No one, nowhere is safe #SriLankaBlasts — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) April 21, 2019

Really disturbed to hear about the monstrous attack in #SriLanka on such an auspicious day. My thoughts and prayers to the families of the affected ❤ — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) April 21, 2019

What a sad day !! To attack families and children going to church on #EasterSunday ??!!! This is terrible ... what is happening to our world ??? #SriLanka — Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) April 21, 2019

It's a extremely shameful act of terrorism to attack innocent civilians. My heartfelt condolences to the one who lost their lives and praying for the safety of everyone affected in #SriLanka. Stay Strong! — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) April 21, 2019

Deeply saddened and shocked by the tragic and terrible attacks in #SriLanka. An act of cowardice on a day of prayer, shame on these terrorists. My sincere prayers with the victims and their families. We are all with you #SriLanka. Please stay safe 🙏 — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) April 21, 2019

I’m horrified & extremely saddened by the disgusting & barbaric #TerrorAttack in #Colombo #SriLanka.

Prayers for the souls of the victims & my heartfelt condolences to their families.

For the love of God, please stop this!!!!!#StopTerrorism — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) April 21, 2019

Shocked to hear the extremely disturbing news coming in from #SriLanka. Had stayed at the hotels & it‘s heartbreaking to even imagine the situation.

My heartfelt condolences to the near & dear ones of those who lost their lives & praying for a speedy recovery of the ones injured. — Boman Irani (@bomanirani) April 21, 2019

Cannot wrap my head around the fact that people plan and execute the mass murder of innocent men women and children. It is a sad Easter Day and my heart goes out to those who have lost loved ones today. #EasterSunday #SriLankaBlasts — Soha Ali Khan (@sakpataudi) April 21, 2019

What a tragic Easter Sunday. The devil knows no mercy. To attack families and children when they are most vulnerable... This is beyond comprehension. #PrayForSriLanka — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) April 21, 2019

Thoughts and prayers with the people of #SriLanka. Terrifying to see where the world is headed! When will these brutal acts of inhumanity stop? #SayNoToTerrorism — Daisy Shah (@ShahDaisy25) April 21, 2019

A series of eight devastating bomb blasts ripped through high-end hotels and churches holding Easter services in Sri Lanka on Sunday, killing over 180 people, including dozens of foreigners. Worshippers were targeted at the Kochikade, St Sebastian and Batticaloa churches during mass, while the other locations were Hotel Shangri La, Cinnamon Grand and Kingsbury hotel. After a few hours, two more explosions were reported in the suburb of Orugodawatta and Dehiwala.