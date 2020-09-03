Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam Join 'Bhoot Police' Cast

Actors Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor will feature in the upcoming spooky adventure comedy film, Bhoot Police. Now, leading ladies Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez have also been cast opposite them. Additionally, it has been revealed that the movie will be shot in Dharamshala, Dalhousie and Palampur.

Bhoot Police will see the duo of Saif and Arjun share screen space for the first time. The horror-comedy is helmed by Pavan Kirpalani, who is known for directing thrillers like Phobia and Ragini MMS.

"I am really thrilled to have Saif and Arjun come together for this entertaining feature. Both of them will be seen bringing their trademark fun elements to the brand new avatars they will portray in this film," said the director at the time of announcing the film. Pavan also shared that Bhoot Police team is gearing up to start the shoot by the end of this year. The film is produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri.

Meanwhile, Saif has recently been revealed as the villain in Prabhas starrer Adipurush, directed by Om Raut. Arjun is doing a cross-border romance drama with Rakul Preet Singh, John Abraham and Aditi Rao Hydari.

(With IANS inputs)