Jacqueline Fernandez's Lawyer on Conman Sukesh Row: 'It's Unfortunate She's Been Arraigned As Accused'

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez was on Wednesday named as an accused in the charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate in a multicrore money laundering case linked to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar and others. Now, her lawyer Prashant Patil has issued a statement regarding the same and also clarified that Jacqueline has not received any official copy of the complaint yet.

“We have received information about the complaint being filed by the Enforcement Directorate only through media reports. There is no official communication from the Enforcement Directorate or the Hon’ble Court. My client has not received any copy of the complaint filed by the Enforcement Directorate. However, if the media reports are true, then it’s unfortunate that my client has been arraigned as an accused in the said case,” Patil was quoted as saying by ETimes.

In Jacqueline’s defence, her lawyer said that the actress has been very co-operative with the ED’s investigation into the case and is only “a victim” of a larger conspiracy. “Taking the entire prosecution case to be true for the sake of arguments, even then, no case is made out against Jacqueline under the scheme of Prevention of Money Laundering Act or any other Law in force. This is a case of mala fide prosecution and my client shall take steps as required under law to protect her dignity and liberty,” he added.

Meanwhile, Patil said that the actress will move the Patiala court today to ask for the copy of the charge sheet filed by ED. “We will apply for a certified copy of the complaint filed by the Enforcement Directorate. It’s the right of the accused, so we are hopeful to get it,” he told ETimes.

The 36-year-old ‘Vikrant Rona’ star has been questioned multiple times by the federal agency in the case. She was last grilled by the ED in June. In April this year, the ED attached assets worth Rs 7.27 crore belonging to Jacqueline in the case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

