Jacqueline Fernandez's Mind-Blowing Chic Attire Leaves Fans Impressed

Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez never fails to impress her fans with her fashion game. The diva looked drop-dead gorgeous at the launch of the trailer of her upcoming Kannada film Vikrant Rona.

Recently, she posted a few pictures that surfaced all over the internet. Keeping it royal yet chic, the actress wore a navy blue and white checkered saree with a hint of bohemian fusion, paired with a V-neck multicoloured blouse with 3-quarter sleeves. The sleeves ended up with an embellishment of seashells on them. She added a statement belt on top of her saree on her waist, giving extra elegance to the whole attire. She kept her hair open and straight on the side parting.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143)



Giving attention to details, she put extra effort into her nail jewelry as well. On some of her nails, she added gold 3d nail arts, while others were left just white, which looked beautiful. Talking about her makeup, she went with a subtle look with pink lips and pink eyes. Apart from that, she had a pair of gold earrings that matched her 3D nail arts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143)

This is not the first time when the actress nailed her ethnic attire. Earlier, she looked like a proper South Indian diva in a beige and gold silk saree. She paired this saree with a contrasting navy blue foil printed blouse. Keeping it soft, she again chose to go with minimal accessories and wore gold Kundan jhumkas and a ring bracelet. She finished her look with a heavy gajra and minimal makeup.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.