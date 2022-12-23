Jacqueline Fernandez's Plea for Going to Bahrain Dismissed, Lawyer Says 'Matter of Procedure, Nothing Wrong in It'

Jacqueline Fernandez’s plea for going to her birthplace Bahrain was recently dismissed by the Delhi court for her alleged involvement in Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s money laundering case. The Bollywood actress reached Patiala House Court on Thursday, December 22 for the hearing. “You can withdraw the application and let the question of charge first be decided. Otherwise, I will pass a judicial order,” the judge said, as reported by ETimes. The actress then reportedly had a discussion with her lawyers and withdrew her plea.

When the Enforcement Directorate objected to her going abroad citing that she is a “foreign national" and she might not return, the actress said that she was given permission to travel overseas earlier during the investigation of the case.

Meanwhile, her lawyers responded to the development and said that it is a matter of procedure and there is nothing wrong with it. Lawyer Prashant Patil told ETimes, “Jacqueline had moved an application before the Honourable Court at Delhi, thereby seeking permission to travel abroad to Bahrain. It is a matter of record that, in the past this Honourable Court has permitted Jacqueline to travel abroad and the said order was also confirmed by the Honourable Delhi High Court." He continued, “However, today, when the matter was listed before Honourable Special Court at Delhi, it was brought to the notice of Jacqueline that right now, the matter is at a crucial stage (it’s kept for arguments on charge), hence, it was legally advisable for her to withdraw the said application and may be file a fresh application after some time. Hence, we withdrew the said application. This is a matter of procedure and there is nothing wrong in it. Jacqueline, still can travel abroad in near future when the right stage of matter comes."

