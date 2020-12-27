Jacqueline Fernandez's Quirky Message as Salman Khan Turns 55

As Bollywood superstar Salman Khan turned 55 on Sunday, actress Jacqueline Fernandez shared a quirky birthday message for him. Jacqueline shared an edited photo on her Instagram which shows herself and Salman as children. Both their face and bodies have been edited to appear like teenagers.

"Happy Birthday @beingsalmankhan," Jacqueline captioned the photograph.

Meanwhile, other Bollywood celebrities also wished the actor on social media.

"Happiest birthday @beingsalmankhan to a great human being," wrote Katrina Kaif on her Instagram story.

"Happy birthday @beingsalmankhan sir. Love you and a big THANK YOU :)))))#heartofgold #angel," posted choreographer-filmmaker Remo D'souza.

"Happy Birthday @BeingSalmanKhan Hope you have a Wonderful, Happy and Healthy Day," shared Madhuri Dixit.

"Happy birthday, Rockstar @BeingSalmanKhan. Thank you for being who you are! Here's to nearly two and a half decades of friendship, bonding, and love. May you be blessed in abundance.

#FriendsLikeFamily #FriendsForever," tweeted Shilpa Shetty.

"Happy Birthday dearest @BeingSalmanKhan bhai. God bless you with loads of happiness and good health. Have a fab year ahead," posted Neil Nitin Mukesh.

"Happy birthday to the king of swag and to the man who made going shirtless look good on #Bollywood heroes! a@BeingSalmanKhana¿ sir, have a happy, healthy, safe year!" wrote

Wishing a very Happy Birthday to our Bhai Jaan @BeingSalmanKhan . Much Love - Yo Yo #HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/R3ejnF3Wd6 — Yo Yo Honey Singh (@asliyoyo) December 27, 2020

"Wishing a very Happy Birthday to our Bhai Jaan @BeingSalmanKhan. Much Love - Yo Yo

#HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan," tweeted rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh.