Jacqueline, Iulia Show Salman Khan's Farmhouse, Fans Compare Baby Kareena Kapoor with Son Taimur

Salman Khan has been spending quarantine time with his family and friends at his Panvel farmhouse ever since the coronavirus lockdown came into effect. Actress Jacqueline Fernandez, Waluscha De Sousa and Iulia Vantur are with Salman at his farmhouse along with some other of his friends. Jacqueline has shared some glimpses of the lavish place as she captured the ambiance on her camera in some candid pictures.

Read: Step Inside Salman Khan's Panvel Farmhouse with Jacqueline Fernandez, Iulia Vantur, Waluscha De Sousa

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's son Taimur is the internet's favourite child. Now, a picture of the star-kid has been shared by Kareena's fan club on social media. In the side-by-side pic, Taimur's photo is posted alongside baby Kareena's candid picture from her childhood and they look absolutely adorable, to say the least.

Read: In This Mom vs Son Pic, Baby Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Look Absolutely Adorable

Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Madhuri Dixit Nene among others turned signers for a digital concert to raise funds for the frontliners working round-the-clock to contain the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Read: Aamir, Shah Rukh, Hrithik, Alia, Tiger Turn Singers To Raise Funds For India's Covid-19 Response

Actor Rishi Kapoor's ashes were immersed in Mumbai's Banganga tank on Sunday. Several pictures and videos have emerged on social media in which Rishi Kapoor's son, actor Ranbir Kapoor, along with the late star's wife Neetu Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, are seen performing the final rites at Banganga tank.

Read: Ranbir Kapoor Immerses Rishi Kapoor's Ashes in Banganga; Alia Bhatt, Ayan Mukerji In Attendance

Pakistani television personality Aamir Liaquat Husain has apologised for making extremely insensitive remarks about the deaths of iconic Bollywood stars Sridevi and Irrfan Khan. Recently, in a segment of his show Jeewey Pakistan, he joked about the deaths, which shocked film world globally, with actor Adnan Siddiqui, who has worked with Sridevi and Irrfan Khan.

Read: Pak TV Show Host Apologises After Joking About Irrfan Khan, Sridevi's Demise

Follow @News18Movies for more