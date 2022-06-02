Jada Pinkett Smith Breaks Her Silence On Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock At Oscars: 'My Hope Is That...'

Jada Pinkett Smith has finally reacted to her husband, actor Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscar. Earlier this year, Will was seen walking up the stage and slapping the comedian for joking about Jada’s bald look. The actor had issued a statement about it a few days after the incident. Now, Jada has shared her take on it.

The Matrix Resurrection star appeared on the latest episode of her Facebook Watch show, Red Table Talk and addressed the incident. She expressed her hope that Will and Chris would work out their differences.

“My deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out and reconcile. The state of the world today, we need them both. And we all actually need one another more than ever. Until then, Will and I are continuing to do what we have done for the last 28 years, and that’s keep figuring out this thing called life together,” she said.

Jada has revealed that she has been battling alopecia areata, an autoimmune disorder. Despite her public fight against it, Chris took a dig at her bald look at the Oscars this year. The comedian, before presenting the Oscar for best documentary feature, suggested Jada was getting ready to film a sequel to G.I. Jane — which was seemingly a reference to the actress’ shaved head. This did not go down well with Will and he slapped him.

Will Smith publicly apologised to Rock after the episode, saying his behaviour was “unacceptable”. Will took to Instagram to pen a lengthy note in which he also apologised to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. His post read, “Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable.”

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.