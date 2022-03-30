Jada Pinkett Smith Breaks Silence on Will Smith Slap Gate, Says 'This is a Season for Healing'

A couple of days after the Will Smith-Chris Rock slap gate, the actor’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith broke her silence on the issue through a cryptic post on social media. She took to Instagram to share a quote that read, “This is a season for healing. And I am here for it." Will Smith had slapped Rock during the live telecast of the 94th Academy Award Ceremony for cracking a joke on Jada’s medical condition.

Later, Will was announced as the best actor at the 94th Academy Awards for his role in ‘King Richard’. Take a look at Jada’s post:

Will Smith had posted a public apology to Rock after the Academy Awards. His post read, “Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable."

“Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I react emotionally,” said Smith in his apology letter.

For the uninitiated, Pinkett Smith has alopecia, and has been public about it, talking on TikTok about her struggles, exclaiming, “I don’t give two craps what people feel about this bald head of mine.”

“I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness," he continued.

In addition, Smith apologised to the Oscar show producers and the Williams family.

Chris Rock is yet to comment publicly on the incident. He has reportedly declined to file a police report against Smith.

Earlier, the Academy condemned Smith’s actions at the Oscars 2022. In a statement, the Academy said it has “officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our Bylaws, Standards of Conduct and California law."

