Jada Pinkett Smith Spotted in LA as She Attends First Public Event After Will Smith’s Oscars Slapgate

Hollywood star Jada Pinkett Smith attended a public event for the first time after her husband Will Smith smacked Chris Rock at the Oscars 2022 stage. The Matrix Resurrections star left her home weeks after the incident as she attended the opening of the Rhimes Performing Arts Center in LA, reported Pinkvilla.

The actress was spotted posing on the red carpet for the event alongside famed television producer Shonda Rhimes and actress Debbie Allen. Jada took to Instagram and shared an all smiles picture with Shonda and Debbie.

The 50-year-old actress has remained tight-lipped about the incident, however, it was reported that she believed Will did overreact to the situation and that she never wanted him to defend her.

For the unreversed, Jada was at the center of the Oscars controversy since Chris Rock who was the presenter for the evening made a joke about her bald hairstyle during the ceremony. During the Oscars ceremony, Chris Rock cracked a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, before presenting an Oscar for best documentary feature. Rock suggested Pinkett Smith was getting ready to film a sequel to G.I. Jane- which was seemingly a reference to the actress’ shaved head. (Pinkett Smith has been open about her hair loss due to alopecia.) Following this, Smith stormed the stage and hit Rock in the face.

The joke did not sit well with Jada and Will since the actress has been suffering from Alopecia and it seemed unkind to joke about her medical condition. While the ceremony saw Jada rolling her eyes at Rock’s joke about her, the Men In Black star who was also nominated for the Best Actor honour that evening could not keep his cool and walked over to the stage and smacked Chris over the joke.

Soon afterwards, during his acceptance speech for the Best Actor Award, Will Smith publicly apologized to Chris Rock for slapping the comedian onstage during the live Oscars 2022. He stated that his behaviour was “unacceptable". Will took to Instagram to pen a lengthy note in which he also apologized to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Smith was announced as the best actor at the 94th Academy Awards for his role in ‘King Richard’.

As for the latest development, The Academy recently announced that the actor has been banned from attending the Oscars ceremony for 10 years.

