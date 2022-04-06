Jada Pinkett Smith Stands By Will Smith Post Oscars Slapgate, But She 'Didn't Need Protecting'

The controversy sparked by Will Smith slapping Chris Rock on stage doesn’t seem to be dying down anytime soon. Reports now suggest that Jada Pinkett Smith is not happy with her husband’s act of slapping Chris at Oscars. According to US Weekly, the actress isn’t angry with Will, although she wishes he didn’t get violent with Chris.

A source close to a US Weekly reported that she is not happy with the way her husband reacted. The source said that Will Smith slapping Rock “was in the heat of the moment" and that he “overreacted," of which the couple are in complete “agreement." The insider also disclosed that Jada didn’t want Will to defend her as she’s not a woman who needs protecting. “He didn’t need to do what he did, she didn’t need protecting. She’s not a wallflower. In fact, she’s a strong woman, an opinionated woman and she can fight her own battles. But she will stand by him," the source said.

A video had earlier gone viral that showed how Jada reacted the moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on Oscars 2022 stage. Chris made a joke about Jada, saying that she was looking like GI Jane 2 with her bald head. Jada’s baldness is because of the illness alopecia, so an offended Will Smith took the harsh action in front of live audiences all over the world.

While we know Jada’s initial reaction was to roll her eyes at Chris’ joke, a new video has now surfaced online which seemingly shows how the actress reacted after her husband slapped the comedian. In a video from the Oscars 2022 event, Jada is seen laughing after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock. The footage was recorded by a member of the Oscars 2022 audience, sitting just two rows from the stage.

Will Smith had posted a public apology to Rock after the Academy Awards. His post read, “Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable."

