Jaden Smith Found Prom More Stressful Than Met Gala
Actor-singer Jaden Smith says he found attending prom with his girlfriend very stressful.
Image: Reuters
Actor-singer Jaden Smith says he found attending prom with his girlfriend very stressful.
"Actual prom was more stressful (than the Met Gala). I was more stressed at actual prom. Because with your girlfriend and stuff, there's expectations -- prom is supposed to be like this and boyfriends are supposed to act like this," Smith told W magazine.
He added: "At the Met, I was just a free bird and really living my best life. But prom was really stressful. I had to really sharpen up for prom."
At the Met Gala last month, the 19-year-old star attracted attention with his unusual prop; a framed gold record for his latest album Syre, reports femalefirst.co.uk.
He said: "I got it that day. It was totally spur of the moment. I told everyone I was bringing it. I mean, I didn't tell anyone from the Met, but everyone on my team knew."
