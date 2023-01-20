Jagapathi Babu to join Sukumar’s Pushpa 2? What we know

Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa: The Rise wreaked havoc in the theatres upon its release in 2021, minting crores at the box office. Helmed by Sukumar, Pushpa became one of the greatest blockbusters in 2021, striking a chord with the masses. Currently, reports are doing the rounds that the filming procedure of Pushpa 2: The Rule, is underway. Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna will be once again reprising their roles in the film. Now, a new member seems to have reportedly joined the stellar cast of the Sukumar directorial. He is none other than Telugu actor Jagapathi Babu.

According to reports, Sukumar is planning on treating his audience to a much more gripping and nailbiting tale in the sequel of Pushpa. For that, he has reportedly roped in Jagapathi Babu, who is said to join the filming process soon. Jagapathi Babu had earlier worked with Sukumar on two films, namely, Rangasthalam and Nannaku Prematho. As per Track Tollywood, the Madrasi actor will be essaying the role of an antagonist in the upcoming sequel.

Presently, Pushpa 2 is being shot in Visakhapatnam. Earlier, some pivotal scenes of the gangster action-drama were filmed in Hyderabad, reports Track Tollywood. Sukumar also plans on including Vizag as his third shooting location. The entire film team will be shooting there for approximately ten days.

Pushpa 2 will feature a global setting, driving past national boundaries. Allu Arjun will be portrayed overcoming umpteen obstacles coming his way, trying to achieve his goal against all the odds. While Rashmika Mandana will reprise her role as the pretty Srivalli, Fahadh Faasil will slip into the shoes of Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat once again in a more brawny role. Actress and anchor, Anasuya is also reported to exhibit a wittier character in Pushpa 2 as well.

Meanwhile, speaking of Jagapathi Babu, the 60-year-old will next be seen in director Prashanth Neel’s Salaar as a negative character. The shooting of the film is still under process and is slated to hit the theatres on September 28.

