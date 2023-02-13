The shooting for Mahesh Babu’s upcoming Telugu film, tentatively titled SSMB28, is currently underway at a brisk pace. Helmed by Trivikram, it has been reported that producers are leaving no stone unturned to make it a visual feast for the cine buffs. Pooja Hegde and Sreeleela are parallel female leads in the film. While the cinephiles are keen to know more about the films, the makers have kept everything under wraps. According to several reports, it suggests that Jagapathi Babu is onboard to play the antagonist in the film.

Jagapathi has been confirmed for the part of the villain. However, no official announcement has been made so far by the film’s team yet. Recently, Jagapathi essayed the role of an antagonist in Mahesh Babu-starrer Maharshi and Trivikram’s Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava and both of them were hit at the box office.

There were also reports on social media that producers have reportedly constructed a set of Rs 10 crore. This set was made for shooting the new schedule, which is expected to begin in the third week of February.

A while ago, it was also reported that high-octane action sequences were choreographed by stunt duo Ram-Laxman and were shot on this set in Hyderabad.

SSMB28 has been delayed for a long time now. Fans are impatient to know the title of this film. Their happiness had no bounds when there were rumours of the film had been titled Aarambham. The rumour also sounded true because Trivikram has been naming the titles of his films starting with the letter A for quite some time. Another rumour emerged that Ayodhyalo Arjunudu is the title of the film because Trivikram is dealing with a subject with political overtones.

The producers are maintaining the hype and have neither denied nor confirmed anything regarding the same.

Apart from SSMB 28, Mahesh Babu is all pumped up to start a film with S.S. Rajamouli. As of now, the details regarding this film are under wraps but according to rumours, it is going to be similar to the Indiana Jones franchise. As per reports, the Spyder actor will be seen travelling across the world in this untitled film.

Read all the Latest Movies News here