Jagave Ninadu Fame Music Composer Manikanth Kadri Completes 20 Years In Industry

South music composer Manikanth Kadri has worked on numerous films. In addition to various Telugu, Tamil, Tulu and Malayalam films, Manikanth has primarily composed music for Kannada films. Prithvi’s hit number Jagave Ninadu remains one of his best works to date. Today, the singer and composer completes 20 years in the music industry.

He is the son of famed saxophonist Kadri Gopalnath. Manikanth began his career by penning devotional songs and jingles. He also wrote the theme song for the Malayalam television series Annu Mazhayayirunnu, for which he received the Kerala State Award for Best Music. In 2001 he published Dream Journey, his debut instrumental album, and found fame. He also provided the music for the English movie Tantric Journal.

At the age of 24, he began his music career in the film industry with Smart City (Malayalam) and Mr Garagasa (Kannada). His breakthrough performance came in 2009 with the Kannada movie Savari. He has won accolades for his music and songs across the Indian languages. Let’s look back at his musical journey with some of his best songs.

Thiruvaay Thurannu

This song by Manikanth was well-received by the audience. It was from the film Chandranilekkoru Vazhi. The movie revolves around the impacts of globalisation on a small traditional community of Pananas in Kerala.

Maatige Maatilla

The song is from the 2010 movie Ijjodu. It became a superhit as soon as it hit the radio channels. Meera Jasmine and Anirudh play the lead in this film, which was written and directed by M S Sathyu. Arundhati Jathakara, Nagkiran and Srivatsa, all play supporting characters in it. The movie tells the tale of a teenage photojournalist’s fleeting contact with a girl, who was transformed into a Basavi at the altar of the local deity in order to save those who were suffering from a terrible disease.

Subbalakshmi

The song was voiced by Manikanth, Chethan Kumar and All Ok. The famous track is from the film Mr Bachelor. It is a 2021 Kannada-language romantic comedy film.

